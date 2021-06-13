Boston Private Wealth LLC Sells 107 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Boston Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,848 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its stake in SAP by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 3,688 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in SAP by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,886 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in SAP by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in SAP by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP stock opened at $143.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.92. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $104.64 and a fifty-two week high of $169.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.07.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. SAP had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 19.27%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $2.189 per share. This represents a yield of 2.1%. This is a positive change from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. SAP’s payout ratio is presently 31.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of SAP from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.50.

SAP Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.