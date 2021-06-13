BOTS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTZI) Short Interest Down 99.3% in May

BOTS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTZI) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 99.3% from the May 13th total of 97,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,061,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of BTZI opened at $0.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.09. BOTS has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.38.

BOTS, Inc engages in developing and servicing blockchain and robotics solutions. It provides chatbot that enables smarter and efficient workflows, as well as enhances brand awareness and customer engagement; and solutions based on blockchain technology to help business become more stable, profitable, and safe.

