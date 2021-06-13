BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $6.13

Shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.13 and last traded at $5.61, with a volume of 31867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.48.

BRFS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on BRF in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $3.50 price objective (down from $4.50) on shares of BRF in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded BRF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.40 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. BRF presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.04.

The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.53.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRFS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in BRF by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,999,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478,904 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in BRF in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,031,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in BRF by 230.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,484,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,154,000 after buying an additional 1,731,343 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in BRF by 99.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,600,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,923,000 after buying an additional 1,297,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in BRF by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,564,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,773,000 after buying an additional 1,229,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

About BRF (NYSE:BRFS)

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

