BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $6.13

Shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.13 and last traded at $5.61, with a volume of 31867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.48.
BRFS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on BRF in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $3.50 price objective (down from $4.50) on shares of BRF in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded BRF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.40 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. BRF presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.04.
The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.53.
About BRF (NYSE:BRFS)
BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.
Recommended Story: Strike Price
Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.