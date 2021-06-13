Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. Sells 40,943 Shares

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 40,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $831,552.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE MNRL opened at $20.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $20.97. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.65 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.52.

Get Brigham Minerals alerts:

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $33.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.32 million. Brigham Minerals had a positive return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 41.33%. Research analysts expect that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 673.68%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brigham Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals in a report on Sunday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Brigham Minerals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNRL. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 38,811 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.69% of the company’s stock.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.