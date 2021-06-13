Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $4.48 Million Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 53.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,314 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $4,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,908,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,698 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,392,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,117 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,260,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,749,000 after purchasing an additional 245,076 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $178,846,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,456,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,322,000 after purchasing an additional 579,210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 2,811,853 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $105,725,672.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $412,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,942,853 shares of company stock worth $110,641,396. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

CAG opened at $37.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.72 and a twelve month high of $39.34. The company has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.88.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAG shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.22.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

