Brinker Capital Investments LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 41,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,724,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $120.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.47. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $76.83 and a twelve month high of $124.34.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

