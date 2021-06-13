Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 12.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $3,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYY. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 28,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after buying an additional 9,650 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 37,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after buying an additional 5,408 shares in the last quarter.

SKYY opened at $102.51 on Friday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12 month low of $67.77 and a 12 month high of $112.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.96.

