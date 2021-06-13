Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 7,549 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,549 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $3,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos during the first quarter valued at $281,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 1.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 341,943 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,922,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 24.3% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos during the first quarter valued at $2,050,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 112.8% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,923 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total transaction of $51,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,872.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

LDOS stock opened at $106.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.39. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $79.15 and a one year high of $113.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 23.33%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LDOS shares. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Leidos from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.38.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Further Reading: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.