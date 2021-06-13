Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Holdings Decreased by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust decreased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,872 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $7,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,410,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,136,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079,793 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $126,946,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 3,894,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $245,837,000 after buying an additional 1,603,100 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 30,727.9% during the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,418,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,484 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,684,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $290,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,280 shares in the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.34. The company had a trading volume of 9,541,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,091,156. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.93. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $54.07 and a fifty-two week high of $67.96.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a positive return on equity of 33.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.36.

In related news, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $978,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,129. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,902,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,783 shares of company stock valued at $4,770,493 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

