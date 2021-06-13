British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.
BTI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, February 19th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th.
British American Tobacco stock opened at $40.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.88. British American Tobacco has a 12 month low of $31.60 and a 12 month high of $41.14. The stock has a market cap of $91.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.84.
About British American Tobacco
British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.
Recommended Story: Buy Rating
Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.