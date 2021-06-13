British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

BTI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, February 19th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

British American Tobacco stock opened at $40.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.88. British American Tobacco has a 12 month low of $31.60 and a 12 month high of $41.14. The stock has a market cap of $91.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.84.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 12,214.8% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,211,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,482 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,931,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,932 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 1,078.6% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,063,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,215,000 after acquiring an additional 973,625 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 383.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 937,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,306,000 after acquiring an additional 743,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,151,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,619,000 after acquiring an additional 575,603 shares during the last quarter. 5.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.