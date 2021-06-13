Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) CFO Sells $240,000.00 in Stock

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) CFO Angela M. Aman sold 10,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,702 shares in the company, valued at $2,080,848. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:BRX opened at $24.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.09. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.58 and a twelve month high of $24.42.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $279.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.51 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 58.50%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRX. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BRX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.42.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

