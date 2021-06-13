Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) and Horizon Group Properties (OTCMKTS:HGPI) Critical Analysis

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) and Horizon Group Properties (OTCMKTS:HGPI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

Get Broadmark Realty Capital alerts:

This table compares Broadmark Realty Capital and Horizon Group Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadmark Realty Capital 71.45% 7.97% 7.86% Horizon Group Properties N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Broadmark Realty Capital and Horizon Group Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broadmark Realty Capital $122.36 million 11.90 $90.23 million $0.71 15.46 Horizon Group Properties N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Broadmark Realty Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Horizon Group Properties.

Risk and Volatility

Broadmark Realty Capital has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Horizon Group Properties has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Broadmark Realty Capital and Horizon Group Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broadmark Realty Capital 0 2 1 0 2.33 Horizon Group Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A

Broadmark Realty Capital currently has a consensus target price of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 13.84%. Given Broadmark Realty Capital’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Broadmark Realty Capital is more favorable than Horizon Group Properties.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.2% of Broadmark Realty Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Broadmark Realty Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of Horizon Group Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Broadmark Realty Capital beats Horizon Group Properties on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Horizon Group Properties

Horizon Group Properties, Inc. is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, and development of shopping centers in the United States. It operates through a subsidiary, Horizon Group Properties LP. Horizon Group Properties was founded in 1998 and is based in Rosemont, Illinois with additional offices in Muskegon, Michigan and Chicago, Illinois. Horizon Group Properties Inc. (OTCPK: HGPI) operates independently of Prime Retail Inc. as of June 17, 1998.

Receive News & Ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.