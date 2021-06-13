Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.58 (NYSE:BR)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.575 per share by the business services provider on Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Broadridge Financial Solutions has a dividend payout ratio of 40.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Broadridge Financial Solutions to earn $6.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.0%.

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $162.76 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $118.36 and a fifty-two week high of $167.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.74. The company has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.91 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total transaction of $219,108.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,514.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

