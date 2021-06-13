Brokerages Anticipate Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $565.74 Million

Analysts expect Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) to post $565.74 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Amedisys’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $571.04 million and the lowest is $559.04 million. Amedisys posted sales of $485.06 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Amedisys will report full year sales of $2.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.49 billion to $2.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Amedisys.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.11. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The company had revenue of $537.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Amedisys’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMED. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amedisys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.00.

In other Amedisys news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.60, for a total value of $255,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,203 shares of company stock worth $1,109,248. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMED. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Amedisys by 745.5% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Amedisys during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Amedisys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Amedisys during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Amedisys during the first quarter worth $48,000. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMED stock traded down $2.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $252.93. 137,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,640. The company has a 50 day moving average of $266.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Amedisys has a 52 week low of $165.42 and a 52 week high of $325.12. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.74, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.58.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

