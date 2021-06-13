Brokerages Anticipate American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $973.60 Million

Analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) will post sales of $973.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Water Works’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $974.00 million and the lowest is $973.20 million. American Water Works posted sales of $931.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that American Water Works will report full-year sales of $3.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.91 billion to $3.99 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.06 billion to $4.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow American Water Works.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. American Water Works had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AWK. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.20.

In related news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $102,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 59.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Water Works in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Water Works by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AWK traded up $0.63 on Friday, reaching $160.36. The company had a trading volume of 745,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,528. American Water Works has a 52 week low of $120.67 and a 52 week high of $172.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion, a PE ratio of 40.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

