Brokerages Anticipate Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Will Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) will post $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Datto’s earnings. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Datto will report full-year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Datto.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.00 million. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Datto from $38.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Datto from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Datto from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Datto from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Datto currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.10.

In related news, CTO Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 5,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total transaction of $137,958.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 155,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,228,458.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy Weller sold 31,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $837,553.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,916.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,012 shares of company stock valued at $3,166,377 over the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new stake in shares of Datto during the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Datto in the 4th quarter worth $620,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Datto during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,698,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Datto in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,040,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Datto during the fourth quarter worth about $337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSP remained flat at $$26.75 on Friday. 511,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,185. Datto has a one year low of $22.30 and a one year high of $33.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 76.43.

Datto Company Profile

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

