Brokerages Anticipate ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) to Post $0.98 EPS

Equities research analysts expect ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) to post earnings per share of $0.98 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ICF International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the highest is $1.04. ICF International reported earnings per share of $0.89 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICF International will report full-year earnings of $4.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.57 to $4.58. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.97 to $5.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ICF International.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $378.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.07 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ICFI. Truist Securities raised their price target on ICF International from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on ICF International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barrington Research raised their price target on ICF International from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on ICF International from $102.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ICF International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.75.

In other news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $226,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,457,487. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $477,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,465,007. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ICF International by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of ICF International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC increased its position in shares of ICF International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Torray LLC now owns 16,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ICF International by 152.2% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in ICF International by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICFI traded up $1.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.44. The stock had a trading volume of 113,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,534. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.60. ICF International has a one year low of $58.95 and a one year high of $102.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.43%.

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

