Brokerages Anticipate National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) to Announce -$0.17 EPS

Brokerages expect National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for National CineMedia’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.21). National CineMedia also reported earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that National CineMedia will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.28). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.28. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow National CineMedia.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 91.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on NCMI shares. Benchmark upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National CineMedia has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.45.

In related news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 1,968,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total transaction of $11,221,692.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $42,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,742.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,787,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,736,000 after purchasing an additional 902,030 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,735,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,877,000 after purchasing an additional 211,670 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 119.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,374,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,112,000 after purchasing an additional 747,717 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in National CineMedia by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,093,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,067,000 after acquiring an additional 57,167 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in National CineMedia by 11.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,053,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 111,386 shares during the period. 68.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCMI traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $5.21. The company had a trading volume of 435,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,011. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.12 million, a P/E ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 1.90. National CineMedia has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $6.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.00%.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

