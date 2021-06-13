Brokerages Anticipate The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) to Post $0.99 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.99 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.01. The Bank of New York Mellon reported earnings per share of $1.01 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon will report full year earnings of $4.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.14. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.42 to $4.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Bank of New York Mellon.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BK. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

In other The Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total value of $1,637,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,367,468.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total value of $510,069.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,378 shares of company stock worth $2,793,344. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BK. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 260.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BK traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.41. 3,568,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,375,280. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09. The Bank of New York Mellon has a 12-month low of $32.65 and a 12-month high of $52.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

