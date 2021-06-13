Brokerages Anticipate Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) will report $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.93. Urban Outfitters posted earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will report full year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $2.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Urban Outfitters.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $927.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.41) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on URBN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.14.

URBN opened at $38.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 3,867.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.59. Urban Outfitters has a twelve month low of $14.41 and a twelve month high of $41.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.37.

In related news, COO Frank Conforti sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $684,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,654. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Margaret Hayne sold 53,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $2,022,947.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,086,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,180,822.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,046 shares of company stock worth $4,014,147 in the last three months. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,197 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,366 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,800 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 232,697 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 163,444 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

