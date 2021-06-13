Brokerages Expect Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $718.73 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) will announce sales of $718.73 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Comerica’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $707.13 million and the highest is $727.00 million. Comerica posted sales of $718.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Comerica will report full-year sales of $2.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $2.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Comerica.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.06. Comerica had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 29.86%. The business had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS.

CMA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Comerica from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Comerica from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Comerica from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.04.

In related news, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $58,736.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $298,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,600 shares of company stock valued at $642,176 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Comerica by 361.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 9,682 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Comerica by 6.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 12,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comerica in the first quarter worth $265,000. Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in Comerica by 6,812.7% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,087,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Comerica by 298.0% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 182,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,076,000 after acquiring an additional 136,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMA traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $73.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,294,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,357. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.89. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.62. Comerica has a 1-year low of $32.93 and a 1-year high of $79.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.18%.

Comerica declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

