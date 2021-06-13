Brokerages Expect Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Graphic Packaging’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.30. Graphic Packaging reported earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will report full year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.41. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Graphic Packaging.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GPK shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Monday, May 10th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 55,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 8,242 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 77,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 38,652 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 130,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 18,724 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GPK traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,240,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,596,684. Graphic Packaging has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.79%.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

