Brokerages Expect Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $94.20 Million

Equities research analysts expect Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) to announce $94.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Luxfer’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $92.00 million and the highest is $96.60 million. Luxfer posted sales of $89.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Luxfer will report full year sales of $369.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $364.70 million to $372.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $397.00 million, with estimates ranging from $387.10 million to $412.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Luxfer.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $85.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.40 million. Luxfer had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 8.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Luxfer from $24.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Luxfer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

In other news, insider Graham Wardlow sold 6,400 shares of Luxfer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $139,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,905. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James Gardella sold 20,614 shares of Luxfer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $440,108.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LXFR. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Luxfer by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,663,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,680,000 after acquiring an additional 962,915 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Luxfer by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,826,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,873,000 after acquiring an additional 202,806 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Luxfer by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,653,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,179,000 after acquiring an additional 93,516 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in shares of Luxfer by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 650,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,832,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG raised its position in shares of Luxfer by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 600,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,852,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LXFR traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.73. 71,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,258. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $651.21 million, a PE ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.10. Luxfer has a fifty-two week low of $11.74 and a fifty-two week high of $23.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.76%.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

