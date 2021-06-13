Brokerages Expect Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $101.94 Million

Brokerages expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) will announce $101.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $100.40 million and the highest is $103.80 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group posted sales of $28.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 258.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will report full year sales of $410.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $405.56 million to $414.91 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $465.82 million, with estimates ranging from $454.69 million to $476.77 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ruth’s Hospitality Group.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $87.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.72 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a negative net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.20%.

RUTH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of RUTH traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.44. The stock had a trading volume of 288,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,647. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.70. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $28.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,714 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ruth's Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

