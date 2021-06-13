Brokerages Set Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Target Price at $125.00

Shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $125.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APPN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Appian from $95.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Appian from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Appian from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Get Appian alerts:

In related news, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total transaction of $821,811.00. Also, CRO Eric Calvin Cross sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total value of $258,413.50. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 7,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,538.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Appian in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Appian by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Appian in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Appian in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Appian during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 39.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APPN stock traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.00. 788,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,101. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -226.00 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.92. Appian has a 1-year low of $44.03 and a 1-year high of $260.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $88.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.71 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 11.25% and a negative return on equity of 11.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Appian will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.