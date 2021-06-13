Brokerages Set Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Price Target at $2.44

Shares of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.57.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CDEV shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Johnson Rice raised Centennial Resource Development from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Centennial Resource Development by 121.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,074 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 13,773 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,245 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter worth about $53,000. 62.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CDEV stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.62. The stock had a trading volume of 4,403,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,613,994. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Centennial Resource Development has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $6.75.

Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

