Brokerages Set Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) Price Target at C$31.11

Shares of Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$31.11.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Keyera from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Keyera from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Keyera from C$27.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Keyera from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$29.00 price objective on shares of Keyera in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

KEY stock traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$35.17. The company had a trading volume of 583,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,583. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$29.02. Keyera has a 12-month low of C$18.04 and a 12-month high of C$35.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 124.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.30.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$1.02 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Keyera will post 1.8613576 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. Keyera’s payout ratio is 680.85%.

In other Keyera news, Senior Officer Bradley Wayne Lock sold 12,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.00, for a total transaction of C$438,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,565 shares in the company, valued at C$6,071,210.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

