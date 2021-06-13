Brokerages Set L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) PT at $223.00

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $223.00.

LHX has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 64,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.14, for a total value of $14,165,867.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,689 shares in the company, valued at $15,271,647.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 30,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.94, for a total value of $6,615,132.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 426,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,866,849.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 219,611 shares of company stock valued at $48,120,085. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 23,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LHX traded up $3.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $223.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,251,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,815. The company has a market capitalization of $45.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $213.94. L3Harris Technologies has a twelve month low of $158.09 and a twelve month high of $223.87.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 7.55%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.17%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

