Brokerages Set Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Target Price at $149.29

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $149.29.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MANH shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 2,241.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 30,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,791,403 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $609,140,000 after acquiring an additional 33,853 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter valued at $2,371,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 31.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,821 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 1,090.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MANH traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $144.45. 326,417 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,351. Manhattan Associates has a 1 year low of $81.13 and a 1 year high of $146.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.98 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.79.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 43.99%. The business had revenue of $156.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

