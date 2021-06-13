Brokerages Set Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Price Target at $61.10

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.10.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NTR. HSBC upgraded Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Nutrien from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Nutrien from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Nutrien from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of Nutrien stock traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $64.90. 1,031,012 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,229,235. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.01 billion, a PE ratio of 60.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.91. Nutrien has a 52-week low of $30.56 and a 52-week high of $65.93.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. Nutrien had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nutrien will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Nutrien by 3.3% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Nutrien by 1.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 4.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 25.7% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 2.3% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

