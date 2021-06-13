Brokerages Set TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Price Target at $97.33

Shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.33.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TFII shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on TFI International from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on TFI International from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TFI International in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of TFI International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in TFI International by 1.4% during the first quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 549,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,496 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in TFI International by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 252,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,800,000 after buying an additional 23,388 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in TFI International by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 230,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,242,000 after buying an additional 13,987 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in TFI International by 89.6% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 206,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,490,000 after acquiring an additional 97,675 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in TFI International by 929.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 172,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,927,000 after acquiring an additional 155,883 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.
TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. TFI International had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TFI International will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.2324 per share. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. TFI International’s payout ratio is 27.88%.
TFI International Company Profile
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
