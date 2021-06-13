(BTA.L) (LON:BTA) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

(BTA.L) (LON:BTA)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell in a research report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on the stock.

BTA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered (BTA.L) to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective on shares of (BTA.L) in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley raised (BTA.L) to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 200 ($2.61) in a report on Monday, March 29th. Numis Securities raised (BTA.L) to a “reduce” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 140 ($1.83) in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on (BTA.L) from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 225 ($2.94) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 179 ($2.34).

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for (BTA.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (BTA.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.