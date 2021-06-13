BTIG Research Begins Coverage on Galaxy Digital (OTCMKTS:BRPHF)

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Galaxy Digital (OTCMKTS:BRPHF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Galaxy Digital from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

OTCMKTS BRPHF opened at $17.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.30. Galaxy Digital has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $38.00.

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., an asset management firm, operates in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology industry. It operates in five business lines, which include trading, asset management, principal investments, investment banking, and mining. The company buys, sells, lends, and borrows cryptocurrencies and other digital assets, which include over-the-counter (OTC) liquidity provision, on-exchange market-making, OTC derivative trading, options, futures, borrowing and lending, proprietary quantitative, arbitrage, and macro trading strategies.

