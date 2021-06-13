BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Major Shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust Sells 62,489 Shares

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 62,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $696,127.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

John Rosatti Revocable Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 134,091 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $1,354,319.10.

On Thursday, June 3rd, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 61,702 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $617,020.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 50,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total value of $509,500.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 26,700 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total value of $287,292.00.

On Tuesday, May 25th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 25,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total value of $274,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BFI opened at $10.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.67 and a quick ratio of 5.64. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $19.92.

BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.04 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in BurgerFi International during the 4th quarter worth $19,166,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of BurgerFi International by 436.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,762 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in BurgerFi International by 16.2% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 42,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 5,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in BurgerFi International in the first quarter worth about $142,000. 26.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BurgerFi International Company Profile

BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a franchisor of quick service restaurants. It has approximately 125 BurgerFi restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Opes Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to BurgerFi International, Inc in December 2020.

