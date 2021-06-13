Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.22 Billion

Brokerages expect Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) to report sales of $2.22 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.29 billion and the lowest is $2.07 billion. Caesars Entertainment reported sales of $126.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,655.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will report full-year sales of $9.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.30 billion to $10.36 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $10.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.71 billion to $12.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Caesars Entertainment.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.34). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 53.13% and a negative net margin of 42.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Caesars Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 259.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CZR shares. Cowen increased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist raised their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Caesars Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.00.

In other news, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.49, for a total value of $268,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,713,262.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $40,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,286,628.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,520 shares of company stock worth $12,728,729. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 1.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 0.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 25,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 34.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 110.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 4.4% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $110.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Caesars Entertainment has a 1-year low of $29.06 and a 1-year high of $113.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.50.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

