CAI International, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.61 Per Share (NYSE:CAI)

CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for CAI International in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.61 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for CAI International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.11 EPS.

Get CAI International alerts:

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.19. CAI International had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 17.51%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CAI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

NYSE:CAI opened at $39.05 on Friday. CAI International has a one year low of $15.51 and a one year high of $50.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.68. The firm has a market cap of $675.72 million, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.51.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAI. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of CAI International by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of CAI International in the first quarter valued at $337,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of CAI International in the first quarter valued at $755,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in CAI International during the first quarter valued at $423,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of CAI International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,184,000. 80.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. CAI International’s dividend payout ratio is 23.72%.

CAI International Company Profile

CAI International, Inc operates as a transportation finance company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for CAI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.