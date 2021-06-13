Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) Short Interest Update

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 63,200 shares, a drop of 46.7% from the May 13th total of 118,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 222,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

CHI stock opened at $14.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.89. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $15.39.

Get Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.61%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $151,000.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Company Profile

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.