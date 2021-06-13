Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Calavo Growers in a report issued on Wednesday, June 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst E. Larson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.60. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Calavo Growers’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.82 EPS.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $276.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.63 million. Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 10.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Calavo Growers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.25.

Shares of CVGW opened at $68.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.07 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Calavo Growers has a 1-year low of $56.06 and a 1-year high of $85.40.

In other news, Director Donald M. Sanders sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,430,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Anthony Digregorio sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total transaction of $78,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,907.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,335 shares of company stock worth $425,820 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in Calavo Growers by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 329,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,870,000 after buying an additional 47,397 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Calavo Growers in the 4th quarter worth about $998,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its position in Calavo Growers by 517.6% in the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 57,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after buying an additional 48,455 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in Calavo Growers by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,849,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

