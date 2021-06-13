Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Trading Down 7.9%

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW)’s stock price fell 7.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$3.31 and last traded at C$3.38. 164,368 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 79% from the average session volume of 92,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.67.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CFW. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services to C$5.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$5.85 to C$4.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$3.38.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$130.28 million and a PE ratio of -0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$3.51.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.20) by C($0.40). The business had revenue of C$241.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$224.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Calfrac Well Services Ltd. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile (TSE:CFW)

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

