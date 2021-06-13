Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,574 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 74.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avalara were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avalara in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avalara by 91.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Avalara in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Invictus RG bought a new stake in shares of Avalara in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avalara in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVLR stock opened at $138.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of -184.89 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.08. Avalara, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.99 and a 1 year high of $185.37.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.12 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The business’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.86, for a total value of $4,225,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 634,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,371,444.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen Zwickert sold 1,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.61, for a total transaction of $259,393.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,815.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,356 shares of company stock worth $15,344,401 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Avalara from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target on shares of Avalara in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.31.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

