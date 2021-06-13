Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 23,333.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF stock opened at $48.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.31. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $39.47 and a 1 year high of $48.70.

