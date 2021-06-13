Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,760 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,062 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Inseego were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INSG. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Inseego in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,085,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Inseego by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 144,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Inseego in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Inseego by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,699,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,705,000 after purchasing an additional 366,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Inseego by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 23,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. 45.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Inseego from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of Inseego in a report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of Inseego in a report on Monday, March 8th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Inseego from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.17.

Inseego stock opened at $10.47 on Friday. Inseego Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.13 and a 12 month high of $21.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 1.57.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.13 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Inseego Corp. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Doug Kahn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $50,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,767 shares in the company, valued at $149,589.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Inseego

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

