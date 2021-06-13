Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 1,675 Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Invictus RG bought a new position in Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. 54.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SFIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stitch Fix has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.30.

In related news, President Elizabeth Spaulding sold 6,340 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total value of $423,004.80. Following the transaction, the president now owns 238,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,942,677.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total transaction of $421,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 434,093 shares of company stock worth $21,090,607. 45.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $64.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of -72.83 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.61. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.60 and a 52 week high of $113.76.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 4.97% and a negative return on equity of 21.32%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

