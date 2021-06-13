Cameron P. Hicks Sells 3,476 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Stock

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,476 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.86, for a total transaction of $1,376,009.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,069,440.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $393.54 on Friday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $312.33 and a 12-month high of $449.38. The stock has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of 66.82, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $411.67.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.43. Teleflex had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $633.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.28 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 12.75%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $465.00 price objective (up previously from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Teleflex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $462.90.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Teleflex in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 195.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 139 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

