Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target Increased to C$44.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from C$38.00 to C$44.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 2.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CNQ. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. CIBC boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Eight Capital boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources to C$50.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$44.98.

Shares of CNQ stock opened at C$45.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$40.35. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of C$19.77 and a twelve month high of C$45.97. The stock has a market cap of C$53.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.35.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.15 billion. Research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 3.4613264 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Darren Fichter sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.65, for a total value of C$159,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,075,851.35. Also, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.36, for a total value of C$201,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,275,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$91,823,520.32. Insiders have sold 161,375 shares of company stock valued at $6,784,323 over the last ninety days.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

