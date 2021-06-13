Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $80.94. Canadian Pacific Railway shares last traded at $80.37, with a volume of 710,881 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $73.60 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$480.00 to C$96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $101.80 to $117.40 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.60 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.76.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.60. The company has a market cap of $53.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.90.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 34.56% and a return on equity of 31.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.7565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,363,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,222,899,000 after acquiring an additional 247,497 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,939,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,713,241,000 after buying an additional 1,145,800 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.9% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,536,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,732,879,000 after buying an additional 213,864 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,198,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,108,736,000 after buying an additional 33,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,189,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,197,094,000 after buying an additional 110,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.75% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

