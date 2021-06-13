Canfor (TSE:CFP) Given “Strong-Buy” Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their strong-buy rating on shares of Canfor (TSE:CFP) in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$53.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC restated an outperform rating and set a C$41.00 target price on shares of Canfor in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Canfor from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Canfor from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$36.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Canfor to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$43.00.

Shares of TSE:CFP opened at C$27.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$30.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.12. Canfor has a one year low of C$10.16 and a one year high of C$35.53. The company has a market cap of C$3.39 billion and a PE ratio of 3.25.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$3.40 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$1.94 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Canfor will post 3.7599998 EPS for the current year.

About Canfor

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segments. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, higher-grade MSR lumber, premium one-inch boards, engineered wood products, wood chips, wood pellets, logs, strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber, as well as generates green energy.

