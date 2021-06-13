Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Given New $200.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CASY. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James restated a market perform rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $232.00 to $217.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $213.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $207.50 on Thursday. Casey’s General Stores has a 52-week low of $142.34 and a 52-week high of $229.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $219.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.24. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.15%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

