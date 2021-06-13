Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Shares Gap Down to $221.58

Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $221.58, but opened at $216.60. Cavco Industries shares last traded at $218.98, with a volume of 2 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.30.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $539,000. THB Asset Management increased its stake in Cavco Industries by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 5,663 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cavco Industries by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 191,975 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,682,000 after buying an additional 26,726 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,417,105 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $248,630,000 after buying an additional 49,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 111,860 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,626,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO)
Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.
