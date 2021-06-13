Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Shares Gap Down to $221.58

Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $221.58, but opened at $216.60. Cavco Industries shares last traded at $218.98, with a volume of 2 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.30.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The construction company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.79. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $306.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $539,000. THB Asset Management increased its stake in Cavco Industries by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 5,663 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cavco Industries by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 191,975 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,682,000 after buying an additional 26,726 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,417,105 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $248,630,000 after buying an additional 49,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 111,860 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,626,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.