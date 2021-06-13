Celer Network (CELR) Market Cap Achieves $179.76 Million

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. One Celer Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0321 or 0.00000089 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Celer Network has traded down 20.3% against the dollar. Celer Network has a market cap of $179.76 million and approximately $21.69 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00057364 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003685 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00022504 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.74 or 0.00782486 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.55 or 0.00085138 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,897.42 or 0.08075830 BTC.

About Celer Network

CELR is a coin. Its launch date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,601,205,665 coins. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @CelerNetwork . The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/# . The official message board for Celer Network is medium.com/celer-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

Celer Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celer Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celer Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

